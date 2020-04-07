USM designs low-cost anti-virus showering tunnel

GEORGE TOWN: Universiti Sains Malaysia announced that it has designed a low-cost anti-virus showering tunnel.

Anyone walking through the tunnel will be scanned to determine his body temperature, and he will be sprayed with sanitisers.

The tunnel is designed based on the needs of frontliners in the fight against Covid-19.

The dean of its Electrical and Electronic Engineering Learning Centre, Prof Dr Mohd Fadzil Ain, said prototypes have been install at the varsity’s health centres and its teaching hospital campus in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan.

He said USM is prepared to install the tunnel at strategic locations such as police headquarters, public hospitals and clinics.

The initial cost for each unit is only RM1,500.