BATU PAHAT: The issue of 400 vacant houses in Taman Sri Lambak, near Kluang, is believed to be causing a dengue epidemic, possibly contributing to two out of three deaths in the area.

State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said a total of 10 empty houses were issued notices and had to be broken into for clean up works.

He said the drastic action had to be taken considering the high number of dengue cases in the area which also resulted in death.

Four patients are currently being treated in intensive care units while 62 others have been confirmed to have contracted Dengue.

“Based on investigations by the district health office, there are 400 vacant homes in the affected area (Taman Sri Lambak) and we are in the process of identifying the homeowners,“ the Semerah state assemblyman told reporters during an open house event in his constituency here, today. — Bernama