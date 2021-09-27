Vaccination for adolescents aged 12-15 in Penang to begin Wednesday

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang-level Covid-19 National Adolescent Immunisation Programme (PICK-Remaja) involving those in the 12 to 15 age group will begin on Wednesday (Sept 29).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the effort would involve 93,000 school students throughout the state.

He said the state government in collaboration with the State Health Department (JKNPP) will increase the number and capacity of the existing Vaccination Centres (PPV) to speed up the vaccination process.

“At the same time, PICK-Remaja involving 43,000 school students and non-school students aged 16 and 17 is expected to be over by the end of this month,“ he said in a statement here today.

Chow said the drop in the number of Covid-19 positive cases to three figures since yesterday in Penang had shown the effectiveness of the vaccinations carried out so far.

“The state government has obtained full cooperation from the Ministry of Health regarding the delivery of medical personnel from other states which now number about 250 people, while medical equipment for the needs of hospitals here has also been increased. This includes the operation of a field hospital equipped with 100 beds in the parking lot of the Penang Hospital,” he said. — Bernama