Vaccination: Whistleblowers on queue jumpers can report directly to me - Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Whistleblowers on Covid-19 vaccination queue jumping are encouraged to report directly to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) via email.

Taking the matter seriously, Khairy tweeted that he had informed Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah pertaining the issue, adding that he would investigate any information received from whistleblowers.

“I view the issue of queue jumpers seriously. I have related the matter to @DGHisham (Dr Noor Hisham) so that there is no queue cutting. Whistleblowers can send email anonymously to me at kj@mosti.gov.my and I will investigate.

“My team has been monitoring whistleblowers’ comments on social media about vaccination queue jumping. I shared it immediately with Dato’ Dr Chong DDG @KKMPutrajaya , who is with me in the task force, to investigate. We take information on exposing them seriously. Vaccine equity is important,” he said in his Twitter posting today.

Khairy, who is also the Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was quoting a tweet from Twitter user, Dr Rafidah Abdullah (@rafidah72) who claimed she had received messages on vaccination queue jumping.

Therefore, she suggested he considered having an independent channel for people to file in complaints and ensure repercussions for queue jumpers. -Bernama