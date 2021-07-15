Vaccine: 434,828 doses administered yesterday, highest so far - Dr Adham Baba

KUALA LUMPUR: The 434,828 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered yesterday, is the highest number registered so far, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba. (pix)

Based on an infographic shared on his official Twitter account, Dr Adham said out of the total, 279,938 individuals received the first dose and 154,890 the second dose.

This brings the total number of vaccines dispensed nationwide since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) was implemented on Feb 24 to 12,647,558 doses.

“With this development, the total number of individuals who have completed both doses of the vaccine stands at 4,003,266 or 12.3 per cent of the Malaysian population,“ he said. -Bernama