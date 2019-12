PETALING JAYA: Vaccine-preventable diseases can be controlled if vaccinations are done proactively regardless of a child’s nationality, a paediatrician pointed out yesterday.

Datuk Dr Amar Singh, a senior consultant paediatrician, said polio made a comeback in the country after 12 years because refugees, undocumented children, immigrants and stateless children were not all immunised.

“The real problem in Sabah lies in the fact that we don’t vaccinate these quarters, or rather they are charged money ... if I am not mistaken, RM40 per vaccination,” he said.

“If you are stateless or someone from that category, you won’t have the means to pay that amount of money. That is the problem. If you don’t vaccinate other children, we will harm our own children.

“This is because we create an environment where a sizeable number of stateless and immigrant children are not immunised.”

Amar said the Health Ministry had announced that it would work with other agencies and obtain funds from the Philippines.

“But no, I think we should invest our own money because this is an investment for our own children,” he added.

Similarly, another physician suggested several “stepwise approaches” to provide essential healthcare to non-citizens in Malaysia.

Dr Tharani Loganathan said mothers and children should be given access to immunisation programmes, maternal and childcare services, and hospital delivery in public health facilities.

“Provide health insurance for all non-citizens, including undocumented migrants,” he said.

“Decouple healthcare from immigration so that non-citizens are able to seek care at medical facilities without fear or financial costs.”