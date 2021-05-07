Vape industry objects to raids and seizure of products

KUALA LUMPUR: Persatuan E-Vaporizers dan Tembakau Alternatif Malaysia (MEVTA) objects the recent move by authorities in seizing Vape products that resulted in a loss of hundreds of thousands of ringgit for Vape entrepreneurs.

According to Syamil Hanafiah (pix), Deputy Secretary General, Persatuan E-Vaporizers dan Tembakau Alternatif Malaysia (MEVTA), the actions of the authorities further impacts the income of Vape business owners who are already affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We urge the government to quickly introduce a set of regulations for the Vape industry. With regulations in place, Vape entrepreneurs which are primarily Bumiputera, will be able to grow and generate income,” said Syamil.

“Vape industry players welcome any efforts made by the Government to regulate the Vape industry. In fact, we are more than happy to participate in discussions and share ideas to develop a set of regulations for the Vape industry.”

“With regulations in place, industry players will be able to conduct their business operations legally, without concerns,” added Syamil.

Commenting on the recent incident of a couple giving their child (believed to be a two-year-old) a Vape product, MEVTA said that their actions were irresponsible and resulted in a negative perception of Vape use.