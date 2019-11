KUALA LUMPUR: The global rankings of local public and private higher learning institutions according to the Global Higher Education Ranking System will be a hot topic in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat’s order paper, the issue will be raised by Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (PRS-Kanowit) as he seeks clarification on the number of universities and students in Malaysia this year.

Also expected to steal attention is a question from Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (PH-Beaufort) who wants clarification on the actions taken by authorities in addressing the issue of gadget use among children.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) wants to know the reasons behind the delay in tabling the Sexual Harassment Bill in Parliament and whether it would also protect men who are victims of sexual harassment.

Later, the session is expected to focus on the presentation of the Sea Freight (Amendment) Bill 2019 for the first reading by the Ministry of Transport.

It will be followed by the debate on the Supply Bill 2020.

The current session of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to run until Dec 5. — Bernama