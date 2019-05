PETALING JAYA: A Facebook posting by an unknown individual claiming he intends to launch an armed attack on two higher learning institutions in Bandar Sunway and Subang Jaya has put them on high security alert.

Screenshots of the threats had made its rounds since Friday and the Sunway University and Taylor’s University have lodged police reports.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Risikin Satiman said although some might think the threats are the work of prankster, police are not taking any chances.

He said police have increased patrols at both the universities and have held meetings with officials of their security departments to advise them on preventive measures to put in place at the campuses

“We are carrying out a thorough probe and are looking for those who posted the threats and what is their motives for doing so. We advise the public to refrain viralling the messages which can cause undue alarm.” he said.

In a media statement, Sunway Education Group senior executive director Dr Elizabeth Lee said the group’s security team is working alongside the relevant authorities to address the situation.

“The safety and security of students and staff remain our priority and we take all threats against our community seriously,“ she said.