Verification mandatory for overseas grads seeking registration with MMC

KUALA LUMPUR: All overseas medical graduates who wish to register with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) are required to go through the ‘Primary Source Verification’ process for degree verification and transcript effective June 1.

This was announced by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), who is also the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) president, in a press statement published on his official website today.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the verification process is mandatory for all local and non-citizen medical practitioners who are overseas graduates before being registered with the MMC.

“This does not apply to medical practitioners who registered with MMC before June 1, 2020. This method is implemented prospectively and is for new applications only,“ he said.

The matter was decided at the 395th MMC Meeting on Jan 21 this year due to the confusion among medical practitioners on the implementation of the decision.

Registration with MMC is intended for application for Full Registration Certificate, Provisional Registration Certificate, Temporary Practising Certificate, registration for post-graduate purposes or postgraduate clinical training or ‘fellowship’ or ‘clinical attachment’. -Bernama