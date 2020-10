KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas regrets to inform that an incident involving a vessel which made contact with platform structures occurred at the Baram field, 14 nautical miles off Miri at 6.23am on 27 October 2020.

The vessel, MV Dayang Topaz, owned by Desb Marine Services Sdn Bhd was undertaking operational work at the Baram platform for Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), when it made contact with the platforms after its anchor wire gave way during adverse weather.

There were 187 personnel on board at the time of the incident. As a result of the incident, 125 personnel jumped overboard. The affected personnel were eventually rescued by the emergency responders and evacuated to Miri. However, 2 fatalities were reported.

Petronas is deeply saddened by the incident and we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

An investigation is currently underway and all relevant authorities have been informed of the incident. Our utmost priority is the safety of all personnel involved.

At the same time, Petronas will continue to ensure reliable gas supply to consumers in the event of any gas supply interruptions.-Bernama