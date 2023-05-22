Veteran actor Wahid Satay dies at 93

SINGAPORE: Veteran actor Wahid Satay died here today. He was 93.

Wahid, whose real name was Abdul Wahid Ahmad, died at about 8.15 am at his granddaughter’s house, said his second child Hafizah.

She said her father’s health began to decline two weeks ago after he was discharged from Changi Hospital for diabetes-related treatment.

“He was bedridden since two weeks ago. He also suffered from high blood pressure and heart disease,“ she told Bernama when contacted.

Hafizah said her father would be buried at the Pusara Aman Muslim cemetery here after the zohor prayers.

Hafizah said her father’s remains were still at the home of her daughter, Mahirah Mohd Yasin, at Block 57, Teban Gardens Road, #14-469, Teban View.

“I only hope for prayers from all his fans in Malaysia that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous,“ she said in a voice choking with emotion.

Hafizah said she felt a huge loss because she always accompanied her father wherever he went, including to Malaysia.

Wahid, who began his showbiz career in 1957, had starred in more than 30 films.

He had won the Oskar Black Gold Award for the Best Actor category at the Asian Film Festival, Manila in 1963, Best Comedian at the Asian Film Festival in Taiwan in 1966 as well as MediaCorp’s Gold Premier Award at the Perdana Festival in 2007.

Wahid’s last public appearance was in December 2022 performing at an event in conjunction with the 32nd Malaysian Film Festival at Encore Melaka.

He always played a comedic character and was one of the famous Malay film artistes of the Jalan Ampas era.

Wahid derived his stage name from the satay seller character he played in a horror film Pontianak.

His other well-known films included Badang, Satay and Seri Mersing.

Meanwhile, Seniman secretary-general of Hafiz Nafiah said the artistes association expressed its condolences to the family of Wahid.

“All further information will be communicated by Seniman from time to time,“ he said in a statement - Bernama