Veteran actress Mek Habsah dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran actress Mek Habsah, whose real name is Habshah Bakar, died at the Institute of Respiratory Medicine Kuala Lumpur at 2.45 am today. She was 67.

Her grandson, Huraimi Hilman, who confirmed the news to Bernama, said Mek Habsah had suffered from lung disease for the past 20 years.

“Even before that, my grandmother needed to breathe with the aid of a ventilator. When she went out, she needed to carry portable oxygen with her,” he said.

Huraimi said that Habsah’s remains are currently at the Bilal Bin Rabah mosque at Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 1 for funeral prayers and for family and friends to pay their last respects.

She will be laid to rest at the Raudathul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery after Zuhur prayers.

Apart from various television drama series, Mek Habsah also starred in a film titled Litar Kasih in 1996. - Bernama