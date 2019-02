SHAH ALAM: The coroner of the inquest into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim visited the scene of the riots near a Hindu temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, near here, today.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad and several officials, as well as three witnesses, arrived at the spot near the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at 11.20am.

The officials included DPPs Hamdan Hamzah, Faten Hadni Khairuddin and Zhafran Rahim Hamzah. Also present were lawyers representing Muhammad Adib’s family, the Housing and Local Government Ministry and the Bar Council.

The second witness of the inquest, Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicle driver Md Elliza Mohd Noor, was seen reenacting the scene at the spot where a car was torched during the riot on Nov 27 last year.

Md Elliza, who is from the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station, also reenacted a scene at another spot near the temple.

The coroner and the other officials were scheduled to go to the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station later.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station, was seriously injured during the riots at the temple on Nov 27 last year.

He was alleged to have been assaulted by several rioters. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec 17 last year at the National Heart Institute (IJN). — Bernama