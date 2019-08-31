(Video) Agong, PM, ministers sing together

KUALA LUMPUR: For the first time in history, Malaysia’s head of state, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah along with cabinet ministers recorded a special video in conjunction with the 62nd Merdeka Day celebrations with a song performance titled Setia.

The 3-minute 32-second video was uploaded on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s official Facebook page Friday night.

In the video Sultan Abdullah flanked by Dr Mahathir and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, together with cabinet members belted out the truly inspiring patriotic song.

The first verse lyrics goes :

“Demi negara yang tercinta,

dicurahkan bakti penuh setia,

demi raja yang disanjung tinggi, kesetiaan tak berbelah bagi.”

The video ended with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and cabinet ministers wishing ‘’Selamat Menyambut Hari Kebangsaan Malaysia.”

The video awakens the feeling of attachment and rekindles love for the country when netizens from different races posted comments expressing their pride in being Malaysian.

Some said the patriotic song evokes warm feelings of wanting to come together as a nation.

Alicia Siow wrote: Proud to be Malaysian. May all Malaysians unite. Happy 62nd Merdeka!!

Feeq Fiq described the song as the best ever : “DEMI NEGARA MALAYSIA TANAH AIRKU this will forever be the best song.

Huda Jalil said: The best! May Malaysians continue to live in peace and harmony... aamiin. — Bernama