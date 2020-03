PETALING JAYA: A video on Twitter is going viral which shows Health Minister Dr Adham Baba in what seems to be an event or press conference, wearing a surgical mask with the bottom part untied.

Dr Vinod Laxmikanth who retweeted the video, pointed out that the Health Minister wasn’t wearing the facemask properly.

Yesterday, Health Director General, Dr Noor Hisham pointed out that 39 new cases were recorded yesterday bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 197.