KUALA LUMPUR: It was instant justice for a suspected snatch thief when he crashed his motorcycle into a car after robbing a woman of her handbag at Taman Bukit Permata, Selayang today.

The 29-year-old suspect, who has three criminal records including drug-related offences, suffered serious injuries to his left leg after the crash threw him into a drain.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said today that the incident occurred at 9am along Jalan ST 9 when the suspect snatched the handbag of an Indonesian woman and tried to flee from the scene.

He said in the haste to escape, the suspect crashed into an oncoming car and fell.

Arifai said police rushed to the scene on receiving a call from the public and accompanied the suspect to the Selayang Hospital for treatment. He said police recovered the victim’s handbag from the suspect.

A video taken by passers-by of the suspect lying on the ground also went viral on the social media.

The video showed an elderly man handing the suspect a sarong which the thief used to bandage his injured leg.

The suspect was also seen crawling towards his fallen and damaged motorcycle and making a denial of snatching the handbag from the victim.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/damia.honeyja.3/videos/608868346613556/?t=1