PETALING JAYA: Another viral video has emerged alleging the presence of Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz on the same hotel floor where Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was staying on May 11 this year.

The hotel CCTV video allegedly shows someone resembling Azmin heading up to his room, and a while later Haziq, wearing a hoodie, is seen entering the lift before getting off at the same floor.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63sUAp4wKTk&app=desktop

In the video someone looking like Azmin’s political secretary Hilman Idham and Haziq can be seen walking past and glancing at Azmin’s room several times.

This video emerges after a previous video showed two men in a compromising position on a bed in the same hotel on May 11, the date of the Sandakan by-election.

On June 13 Haziq confessed that he was one of the two men engaged in a homosexual act seen on a video that had gone viral.

In a post on Facebook, Haziq said he and Azmin were together in a room in Sandakan.

Azmin issued a press statement on the same day denying that he was one of the two men in the video.