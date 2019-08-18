(VIDEO) Nur Evelyn lands BTSC solo singing title in fourth year (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: It was fourth-time lucky for Nur Evelyn Eleanor Adrian Gan, who won the singing category of the Berjaya TeenStar Challenge 2019 (BTSC) today. The SMK Bukit Bandaraya student had taken part in the contest since 2016.

“Tria Aziz is very helpful and loving. Last night she texted me and said ‘believe in yourself’, which was very encouraging,“ Nur Evelyn said in thanking her vocal coach.

BTSC entered its fourth edition this year, that saw a total of 147 contestants competing for the top three spots in solo singing, cultural dance and modern dancing.

Rachel Ting Vay Syuen from Taylor’s International School Puchong and Hakim Nazmie Shamsuddin from Aswara emerged first and second runner-up respectively in solo singing.

In the modern dance category, Hensem Bois from Sri Emas International School danced their way to the top followed by ODD Muse from ODD Dance School and FG Juniors from SMK Convent Bukit Nanas.

The cultural dancing category saw Semuja Dance Theatre from SMK Undang Jelebu winning the top spot. Second and third place went to ABCD from SMK Raja Mahadi and J&Y from SMJK Phor Tay respectively.

Special awards were also presented to participants. Among them were the TeenStar of the Year Award, which went to Jayden Lawrence Marsh from Hensem Bois and Jess Kong Pei Yue from the duo dance team J&Y.

Best Choreography went to Amirul Izhwan Mohamad, who was in charge of the Borneo-themed dance for Semuja Dance Theatre, which also won the Best Creativity Award. The champion team was Starbucks.

Present at the event were Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Cosway (M) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Dr Alice Lee, and senior management and staff of Berjaya.

Organised by Berjaya Youth as a youth empowerment initiative by Berjaya, BTSC has reached out to more than 200 secondary schools nationwide, including those in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Ngeri Sembilan, Penang and Johor.

The finalists were split into four teams representing Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company (Team Starbucks), Kenny Rogers Roasters (Team KRR), Cosway (M) Sdn Bhd (Team Cosway) and Berjaya University College (Team Berjaya UC).

“BTSC is a platform for Malaysian youth to gain confidence and express themselves through the performing arts, which they otherwise might not get from the classroom,“ said Berjaya Corporation deputy general manager of corporate communications, Shirley Quah.