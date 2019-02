KUCHING: Neighbours banded together to nab a burglar on the roof of a house along Jalan Hup Kee here yesterday.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Dennis Leong Soon Kuai said a resident, who received an alert on his mobile phone when his house alarm went off, called his neighbours to check on his house at 9.20am.

He said the neighbours did so promptly and noticed a burglar in the house.

When the burglar realised he had been seen, he climbed onto the roof of the house in a bid to escape.

A video clip that went viral on social media showed the burglar and two men on the roof, with the intruder pulling out what looked like a machete and threatening one of the men who wanted to catch him.

Leong said the burglar then jumped to the ground in his bid to flee but was caught by a crowd who had gathered to watch the incident unfold.

The 28-year-old burglar was handed over to the police, who found stolen goods in his sling bag.