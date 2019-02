PETALING JAYA: A total of 46 passengers and six crew were rescued from a ferry that caught fire 15 minutes after it left the terminal in Kuah, Langkawi, at 3pm today.

They were saved by Marine Department personnel, marine police, fishermen and tugboat operators. Five individuals on jet skis who were in the area also participated in the evacuation of passengers from the Kuala Perlis-bound ferry, Dragon Star 1.

Some passengers panicked and jumped into the sea but were taken aboard by rescuers. All passengers and crew were safely taken to shore but all of them lost their luggage and other belongings.

“We rushed out of the boat in an orderly manner but we were fearful if the ferry would explode,“ said passenger Fatimah Arshad.

Two passengers who suffered light injuries were sent to the Langkawi District Hospital for treatment.

Langkawi Businesses Association deputy president Datuk Alexander Issac commended the boating community who quickly and efficiently went to the aid of the passengers.

Ten boats from the private sector, led by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), arrived at the scene as second responders about 30 minutes later.

MMEA Kedah and Perlis deputy director (operations) Capt Zulinda Ramly told a press conference that some 10 assets from the various enforcement agencies were involved in the rescue operation.

“The private boaters had arrived earlier to save the passengers. We are proud of their bravery.”

She said the fire originated from the engine compartment, adding that the passengers, who were mostly tourists and workers, later left on another ferry for Kuala Perlis.

Langkawi Tourism Organisation pro-tem chairman Ahmad Pishol Isahak said the ferry service had been problematic, with delays and maintenance issues, and urged authorities to conduct more safety inspections on ferries in Langkawi.

“As far as I can recall, this is the first time a passenger ferry has caught fire,“ he said.