(Video) Police identify four who fired shots into the air at temple

SHAH ALAM: Police have identified four individuals who are believed to have fired multiple shots into the air during a ceremony at a temple in Tanjong Karang near here last Sunday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said he four suspects, aged between 30 and 67, have been identified and would be detained in the near future for further investigation.

“The firearm used in the incident has also been identified and will be seized by the police.

‘All the suspects will be investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960,” he said yesterday.

Earlier, several viral videos featured a group of individuals using a shotgun to fire about 20 shots into the air, during a ceremony at the temple located in Parit 4, Sungai Burong, Tanjong Karang. — Bernama

Below is a video of the incident:

https://www.facebook.com/puteriviral/videos/327965407889054/UzpfSTEwMDAwMjA3NzQ1MzQ3ODoyMjI1NDgyOTU0MTk3NTk4/?q=tembak%20tanjong%20karang%20kuil&epa=SEARCH_BOX