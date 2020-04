SHAH ALAM: Police have begun investigating a group of foreign workers who were alleged to have celebrated the Songkran Festival in a compound of a factory in Sepang yesterday.

Selangor Police spokesperson ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said the investigation is being done under Section 269 of the Penal Code for a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

“Selangor police confirmed to have received information regarding the incident uploaded on Facebook which showed foreign workers celebrating the Songkran festival, but no arrest has been made so far,” he told a media conference here today.

A 30-minute video went viral on social media showing a group o foreign workers dancing and singing to celebrate the water festival better known as Songkran and according to information on the video, the people were foreign workers of a glove factory.

Their action received backlash from the public for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) when the country was making efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.