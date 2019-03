KUALA LUMPUR: Several youths were manhandled by supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Abduk Razak outside a restaurant near Universiti Malaya this afternoon, when they disrupted the former prime minister’s meet-and-greet session.

(Watch the video here.)

A group of students had stood across the road from where Najib was holding the event, carrying placards and a cut-out oversized clown face caricature of what appeared to be the former prime minister.

In a video posted on Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam’s Facebook page, Najib’s supporters confronted the student protesters.

A commotion broke out and Lokman proceeded to tear up the cardboard caricature.

In the video, Najib’s supporters can be seen choking one of protesters and others were seen in the video pulling at the protester’s hair and attacking him.

The protesters were eventually made to leave.