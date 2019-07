RAWANG: Police have launched a manhunt for four individuals for allegedly robbing a 66-year-old woman at Taman Tun Teja, here today.

Pictures of the victim with her face covered in masking tape as well as a voice recording relating the incident went viral shortly after the robbery at 10.48am.

Gombak district police chief ACP Samsor Maarof said the victim was waiting for a bus across the road from Klinik Kesihatan Rawang when a car stopped in front of her.

A couple in the car then offer her a ride home which she accepted.

He said there were two other men in the car.

Samsor said that instead of driving her home, the four took the senior citizen to an area near Fook Sheng Restaurant where the men tied her hands and covered her face in masking tape.

They then relieved her of two gold rings, and about RM110 in cash.

She was then abandoned near a cemetery in Taman Setia Rawang.

The victim estimated that she suffered losses of about RM3,000.

“The victim escaped unhurt and the case is being investigated under Section 295 of the Penal Code for gang robbery,“ Samsor said.