(Video) Seven-vehicle pile-up on DUKE Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven vehicles were damaged after a lorry spun out of control and cased a pile-up on the Duta-Ulu Kelang (DUKE 2) highway near Kepong, here today.

The 9.30am incident saw the lorry, which was heading to Sungai Buloh, bumping into vehicles in front it after losing control.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said there were no casualties in the accident.