(Video) Seven-vehicle pile-up on DUKE Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven vehicles were damaged after a lorry spun out of control and cased a pile-up on the Duta-Ulu Kelang (DUKE 2) highway near Kepong, here today.
The 9.30am incident saw the lorry, which was heading to Sungai Buloh, bumping into vehicles in front it after losing control.
Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said there were no casualties in the accident.
“The accident actually involves eight vehicles, a lorry, two Perodua Myvi, a Honda Jazz, a Mercedes Benz, a Perodua Alza, while two more vehicles cannot be identified because they have yet lodge a report,“ he said when contacted today.
“The drivers and passengers involved in this incident were not injured or killed and six had lodged a police report. The case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.”
Pictures of the accident went viral on social media with a message claiming that a e-hail driver was involved in the crash. This was, however, later refuted by traffic police.