(Video) Syed Saddiq lodges police report over assault in Kajang

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has lodged a police report claiming that he was assaulted and intimidated by controversial blogger, Papagomo, and other opposition supporters in an incident which occurred after the nomination for the Semenyih by-election in Kajang today.

The minister lodged the report at the Sungai Way police station here.

“I don’t know what Papagomo’s intention when he suddenly grabbed the back of my neck really hard when I and my three friends were leaving the nomination centre for the Semenyih by-election,” he told reporters after lodging the report.

Syed Saddiq claimed that Papagomo, whose real name is Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, also told him to leave the nomination centre.

”He (Papagomo) tried to intimidate me by telling me to stay out and never come back (to the centre). I could not do anything and just walk away while being helped by several policemen and PAS Unit Amal (Charity Unit) members who blocked Papagomo and dispersed the opposition supporters,” he said, adding that he then quickly got into his car and left the scene.

A 22-second video clip showing the minister being surrounded and chased by opposition supporters while he was walking to his car after the conclusion of the nomination process for the Semenyih by-election went viral earlier today.

Syed Saddiq had also tweeted the incident, saying that he did not mind being called bad names as he respected the rights of others, “but to the extent of resorting to physical attacks, that’s too much!”

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report.

“We received the report at 2.30pm and the case will be handed over to Kajang Police for further action,” he added. — Bernama

Below is a video of the incident earlier when the alleged attack took place:



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bt7fiuSF44v/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet