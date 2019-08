SUBANG JAYA: Four motorcyclists, including three siblings, were injured in a seven vehicle crash at Km25 of Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) heading towards Kelana Jaya.

In the 4.45pm incident yesterday, a car that was said to be tailgating a Sport utility vehicle (SUV) was unable to brake on time, resulting in the accident. The SUV hit another car in front of it.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Superintendent Azman Shari’at said the first car which caused the collision then skidded and four motorcyclists crashed into it.

The motorcyclists had been taken to Serdang Hospital for treatment.

“The victims are Wan Hussin Wan Kamaruzzaman, 40, who broke his left wrist; his two brothers Wan Muhammad, 36, who suffered injuries to his chest and left knee, and Wan Azlan, 33, who suffered a broken hip and right wrist.

“The fourth victim was Muhamad Faiz Mohamad, 25, who fractured his left foot,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A 29-second video that had gone viral on social media, showed four motorcyclists thrown from their motorcycles after crashing into the car.