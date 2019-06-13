Videos allegedly linked to minister politically motivated: PM

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad described the recent spreading of sex videos allegedly linked to a minister, as having a political agenda.

He said the authenticity of the clips were questionable because now, many parties were good in editing and producing pictures and videos.

“I don’t think this (videos and pictures) is true. This is put up by somebody with a political agenda. If you are going to lose, you see others likely to win, you show pornographic pictures. If it is going to be like that, every day can show pornographic pictures.

“After this you will see my pictures. Don’t do these dirty things. Keep politics a little bit cleaner,“ he told reporters after attending the ‘Malam Sejuta Kenangan’ event organised by Bersatu leaders at the Setia City Convention Centre, here last night.

Dr Mahathir also questioned the true motive of the man who admitted that he was involved in the acts committed in the clips.

“This boy admitted, it is deliberate. Otherwise, he would not have admitted. Usually, the individual concerned would be shy to admit, but this one is not shy. What is the purpose?” he asked.

Asked whether he had met with the Cabinet minister concerned on the issue of the video, Dr Mahathir said he had met as usual today but it was only concerning the Cabinet meeting.

Commenting on the existence of a power struggle in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat following the sexual video, he merely said that he did not know about it.

“Such a method (dissemination of the sex video) should not happen in Malaysia. It’s too dirty,” he said curtly.

Earlier today, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali strongly denied the accusation by an individual who tried to link him in a sexual video.

Mohamed Azmin was certain that the series of allegations were a part of a negative plot to discredit his reputation and character and destroy his political career. - Bernama