KOTA BELUD: The Sabah government has allocated a grant of RM500,000 to the Kampung Kiau Nuluh Tradition and Nature Conservation Society (GOMPITO) here for developing tourism facilities.

According to state Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick who is also Kadamaian assemblyman, the Sabah government segregated 1,200 acres (485.62ha) of Sabah Parks and handed the portion over to residents of Kampung Kiau in recognition of their ownership of the customary land within.

“For sustainability of the area, the villagers have agreed to set up a trust and initiate the community forest conservation system (tagal) for development of an ecotourism centre,“ he said while launching the local Pesta Kaamatan at Dewan Budaya Kiau Nuluh here today. — Bernama