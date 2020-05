PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan (pix) has lodged reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over the use of his name and image in an online scam.

In a statement, Tan denied any involvement with an investment scheme that alleged it could make anyone into a millionaire in a span of three to four months.

“If any social media sites publish investment scams that use my name, I will sue and seek compensation from them,” he said today.

Tan urged the public to be wary of any investment scams, especially when many have lost their jobs and savings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has become too rampant that internet and social media platforms are used by criminals to prey on innocent investors,” he said.