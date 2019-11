KOTA BHARU: A total of 594 cases of domestic and sexual violence were reported in Kelantan since January until October this year.

State police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said violence against women topped the list, with 499 cases, and 54 were rape cases.

Other offences for sexual violence that were reported included molest, sodomy and distribution of pornographic pictures, while cases under domestic violence that were reported included child, maid and wife abuse and concealment of birth by abandoning the babies.

Last year, he said, a total of 692 cases were recorded with 590 cases involving domestic violence and 90 rape cases.

“For the police, the number is alarming and should be addressed jointly,” he told reporters at the ‘Stop Violence Against Women’ campaign here today.

Also present was Kelantan Women Development director Tia Ifzan Idrus. — Bernama