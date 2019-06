KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) has refuted a message being circulated on social media that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, has been detained.

“We are working towards that end but nothing has been finalised as yet. That message is incorrect,” he said when asked about the matter.

A message is going around on social media that the controversial businessman who was allegedly involved in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal has been arrested by Chinese authorities and will be transferred back to Malaysia.

Before this, Abdul Hamid had said that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had given Jho Low an assurance that it would be safe for him to return to Malaysia to go through the legal process.

On Thursday (May 30) Abdul Hamid had said that Jho Low is expected to be detained soon and that the police are confident of bringing him back to the country to face justice.

He said the police had new leads on the whereabouts of Jho Low. — Bernama