Viral news of Covid-19 case in Jasin fake: Malacca Health Director

MALACCA: The Malacca health authority today dismissed as fake a WhatsApp viral message of a Covid-19 positive case in Jasin near here.

State Health director Dr Ismail Ali said no positive cases have been reported in the state so far.

“The people should exercise caution and refrain from spreading fake news that may cause anxiety among the public,” he said in a statement.

He also urged the people to observe hygiene such as washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitisers, adopting proper etiquette when coughing and avoiding crowded areas.

The public can obtain information on the disease from and address their queries to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre hotlines at 03-88810200, 03-88810600 or 03-88810700. — Bernama