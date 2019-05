IPOH: Perak health authorities have yet to detect any foreign carrier of a highly contagious strain tuberculosis (TB), state executive councillor A. Sivanesan said today.

It is likely that a viral post of a Bangladeshi stricken with a contagious TB strain is fake news, he added.

The worker identified as Md. Joyal was apparently admitted into the Ipoh General Hospital for treatment recently, but fled the hospital to seek refuge and treatment with another Bangladeshi in Penang.

Sivanesan said that checks with the hospital did not reveal the existence of such a patient.

“There was no admission of a Bangladesh foreign worker with that particular name and with TB. It may be a prank by someone,“ he told a press conference here.

Sivanesan, who is in charge of health, consumer affairs, civil society, national integration and human resources, said that nonetheless, it is good to take precautions as TB is indeed a contagious disease.

Sivanesan said for this year, a total of 635 TB cases were registered at the government hospitals around Perak up to May 23.

Of the number, 22 cases involved foreigners. Most of those with TB were from Indonesia and there was only one Bangladeshi. The others are from Nepal, Thailand and Myanmar, he added.