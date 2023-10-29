Viral video of second bridge crack is fake news - Penang Exco

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government said that a viral video making its rounds on social media today claiming cracks on the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge is actually an old clip taken abroad.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Development Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said he had inspected the bridge with Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) and found no such incident.

“The video went viral on WhatsApp but our investigation found that the incident actually occurred overseas around 2014,” he said in an official Facebook post today.

Zairil urged the public to stop circulating the video and spreading fake news so as not to cause panic.

Earlier today, a 27-second clip recorded by an individual went viral on social media claiming the bridge was cracked and cautioning people to be careful.-Bernama