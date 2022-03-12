Viral video on rally is an old clip: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that the viral video claiming that a rally would be taking place on Dec 8 was an old video that has resurfaced.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix), in a statement today said the video had been shared by irresponsible parties with the intention to cause public unrest and confusion.

He said checks found that the video was recorded in 2018 and referred to a rally over the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) issue which was held on Dec 8, 2018 at Dataran Merdeka.

“The video has been shared by irresponsible parties with the intention of causing public unrest and confusion, as if there is a rally that will be held on Dec 8 this year.

“The public is advised against sharing the video if they have received it,” he said adding that the cooperation of social media users was needed to prevent fake news from spreading.

Acryl Sani said anyone found to have spread the video could face action under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

He reiterated the police’s commitment to ensuring public safety and said that stern action would be taken against anyone who threatened public order.

A two-minute, 20-second video showing a man giving a racial speech and saying that a rally would be held on Dec 8, 2022 went viral on social media recently. - Bernama