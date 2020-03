KUALA LUMPUR: The coronavirus (Covid-19) scare has hit the police force, after a corporal who was exposed to an infected patient was ordered to be quarantined.

It is learnt that the corporal, attached to the police CID forensics laboratory, had come in contact with an employee of UDA Corp, who was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Sources said preliminary tests on the corporal turned out negative for the virus.

A few days earlier, the corporal had met the UDA employee, who is his close friend, and five others for supper at a restaurant in Taman Cheras Perdana where they spent several hours together.

Two days later, after UDA Holdings Bhd chairman Datuk Hisham Hamdan tested positive for the virus, the corporal’s 30-year-old friend, who is an administrative staff of the company, underwent tests and was found to be infected with the virus.

The Health Ministry contacted those who had come in contact with the man.

On Thursday, the corporal, who is a bachelor and lives with his mother, underwent tests for Covid-19 and was cleared of the virus.

However, as a precautionary measure, he was ordered to remain in self-quarantine at his home in Cheras for the next two weeks.

It is learnt that police top brass have ordered other personnel who had come in contact with the corporal to be identified and advised to be on the lookout for symptoms of the deadly flu.