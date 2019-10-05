Vision 2020 not achieved, to be replaced with Shared Prosperity Vision 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The concept of Vision 2020, which would have had Malaysia become a developed nation, was not achieved, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said Vision 2020 was not achieved because the previous governments employed the wrong strategy for the last 15 years, otherwise Malaysia would have become a developed country by next year.

“We cannot say by next year we would achieve vision 2020, but in order to progress on becoming a developed country, eventually we have to introduce a new vision called Shared Prosperity Vision, so that everyone will enjoy prosperity,“ he said at a press conference after launching the Shared Prosperity Vision today.

He also said the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 is for all Malaysians, but priority will be given to the poor and those who did not get to take part in the previous vision.

“We want to ensure that there is fair distribution of yields and they should come up with ideas on how to improve on the work, and we will train them.

“For example, the villagers will have low income because they don’t know how to manage finances. We will teach them financial management, and allow them to run small businesses, otherwise, they will remain poor. We want to improve their lives,“ he said.

Mahathir said that those who sought for contracts, licenses and permits from the government should prove their skills and knowledge in handling these contracts, licenses and permits.

“If they are seen to have violated the terms and conditions of the contract, then it will be cancelled,“ he said.

He added that corruption and abuse of power can be eliminated through empowerment of agencies that are free from government influence to prosecute anyone found to have practised corruption.

“We introduce new agencies, and freed them of government influence, they are free to take action on their own. We also hold a meeting every month to focus on corruption, and anyone who is corrupt will be subjected to action by the agency,“ he said.