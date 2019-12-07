Visit Malaysia Year 2020 will bring economic benefits to rural residents: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The arrival of foreign tourists for Visit Malaysia Year 2020 will indirectly bring economic benefits for residents in the rural areas, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (pix).

He said the various campaigns carried out, including in terms of digital marketing, would attract more foreign tourists to the country.

Referring to the strategic cooperation between Tourism Malaysia and the Expedia group, he said it helped in promoting new and unique tourist spots in Malaysia, as well as places to stay , including homestays, in the rural areas.

“Through this strategic cooperation, both parties have begun a global campaign to attract tourists from Australia, Japan and the United States to Malaysia.

“The economic spillover will reach the rural areas, with aggressive and widespread promotions being carried out, including digitally and through the social media platform,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bicara Naratif: TMM2020, broadcast by TV1.

Mohamaddin said to realise the target of Visit Malaysia Year 2020, which aims to get 30 million arrivals in foreign tourists and revenue of RM100 billion, Tourism Malaysia had also leveraged on regional social media influencers and their fan-base to promote tourist destinations in Malaysia.

This was done through the Malaysia-Asean Tourism Influencers Key Opinion Leaders Programme (Maikol), held last Aug 26 to Sept 1, and involved the participation of 25 social media influencers and key opinion leaders from nine Asean countries, he added.

He said Malaysia would also be hosting various international events next year, such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which would help to promote the country abroad.

To ensure the campaign’s success, Tourism Malaysia has also partnered with Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, and Malindo Air to fly the Visit Malaysia Year 2020 logo for promotions overseas, he added. — Bernama