Visits to non-muslim houses of worship: Refer to MAIPk - MB

LENGGONG: Any programme involving invitations for Muslims to visit non-Muslim houses of worship in Perak should be referred to the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) Committee.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said this is because MAIPk is directly involved in determining the guidelines for the matter.

“Under this committee, there will be discussions between MAIPk chairman, menteri besar, state secretary, mufti, syariah and civil law advisers, former high court judges and several other parties.

“Whatever decision and circular issued by this committee should be complied with because they were made by Islamic scholars and experts,” he told reporters after attending the Lenggong Umno Division delegates meeting at Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA here today.

He was asked to comment on whether Perak will follow Selangor’s move to ban any programme involving Muslims at non-Muslim houses of worship in the state.

In another development, Saarani, who is also Perak Umno chairman, said the party wings’ elections in all divisions in the state were running smoothly.

“Everything is going well although it took some time in some divisions because the number of members attending the meeting and candidates contesting was quite large,” he said.

He also stressed that even though there were changes in some divisions, it did not affect the harmony among members and instead showed that the practice of democracy continued to thrive in the party leadership. - Bernama