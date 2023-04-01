Volleyball coach makes open apology

MELAKA: The volleyball coach who is involved in the controversy of slapping his players as viral on social media earlier, has apologised openly for his action.

Saiful Hadee Amar, 44, regretted his action and was willing to face all actions over the incident on Dec 16 in Johor.

“I did not intend to take action which caused injuries...my action is to fire their spirit and motivate them in each match.

“I wish to apologise to all players especially the two players involved, the parents, my own club Mastanah and the Malaysian Volleyball Association (MAVA) as well as the volleyball community in Malaysia,” he said in a press conference at the Melaka State Sports Council (MSN) office in Krubong here today.

Also present were State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) VP Shanmugam, National Sports Council (MSN) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail and Melaka MSN director Asri Ninggal.

Also present at the press conference were the parents of the two players involved namely Abd Halim Bakar, 50, and his wife, Hartini Wagimun, 48, as well as Mohd Ismail Mohd Daud, 43, and his wife, Rohayu Mohd Dahlan, 35,

Saiful Hadee said in the training he conducted earlier, he also applied various types of approaches which are psychological, intensive and physical in shaping his players.

“I do it to raise their spirit as a player to fight for every victory... the players are my family and my source of strength, without them I cannot be a coach.

“I am prepared to face any decisions which will be imposed on me. I hope this will be a lesson for myself,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Shanmugam said all decisions to be taken against Saiful Hadee will be decided by the Malaysian Volleyball Association (MAVA) after the association’s investigation with the Ministry of Education (MOE) is completed.

He said among the actions that can be imposed on Saiful Hadee is either suspending or terminating his service as the coach of the Melaka U-14 (Women) volleyball team.

“Despite the apology and understanding between the coach and the parents, the issue needs to be properly investigated as it has received the attention of various parties.

“The coach’s position is divided into several levels, firstly the investigation by the state government over the viral video. Secondly he also served the Ministry of Education, so its Integrity Unit will conduct further investigation,“ he said.

Earlier, a video went viral showing the coach slapping two players while guiding the Melaka team in the Under-14 Youth Volleyball Championship.

The incident also attracted reactions from various parties including Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek who wanted the appropriate action to be taken over the matter. - Bernama