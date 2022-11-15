Vote early to avoid thunderstorms in late afternoon

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians should set out to cast their votes early on polling day as adverse weather is expected to hit most constituencies across the country in the late afternoon on Saturday.

On polling day, the times to cast votes at most voting stations are from 8am to 6pm in Peninsular Malaysia and from 7.30am to 5.30pm in Sabah and Sarawak.

However, there are channels that close early due to geographical factors, number of voters and other factors.

In Selangor’s 22 constituencies, clear weather is forecast in the morning except for Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, Hulu Selangor, Tanjung Karang, Kuala Selangor, Shah Alam, Kapar, Klang, Kuala Langat and Kota Raja, which may either see rain or cloudy weather.

Thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon in all 22 constituencies.

In Kuala Lumpur, all 11 constituencies are expected to have clear skies in the morning, with thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Rain in the morning has been forecast in all 13 constituencies in Penang, with clear skies expected in the afternoon.

The three constituencies in Perlis are expected to have good weather in the morning and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

In Kedah, except for rain forecast in Langkawi in the morning, all 15 constituencies are expected to see clear weather in the early hours of the day and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Terengganu could see rain in all its constituencies throughout the day except for Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman, where several hours of sunshine is expected in the morning.

In Kelantan, rain is forecast in all constituencies throughout the day except for Jeli, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang, which may have clear skies.

In the late afternoon, the 14 constituencies in the state would either see cloudy weather or rain.

Perak is expected to see 21 of its 24 constituencies having sunny weather in the day and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

There may be rain and cloudy weather in the coastal areas of Lumut, Bagan Datuk and Teluk Intan throughout the day.

All 14 constituencies in Pahang are expected to see clear skies in the morning and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

In Negri Sembilan’s eight constituencies, rain is expected in Port Dickson in the morning but the rest will see clear skies. Thunderstorms are expected to hit all areas in the late afternoon.

Malacca’s six constituencies could face thunderstorms in the morning and clear weather in the late afternoon.

In Johor, the constituencies of Sri Gading and Simpang Renggam are expected to have the worst weather in the country, with thunderstorms forecast throughout the day.

In other areas in the 26 constituencies of the state, clear skies are expected in the better part of the day, with thunderstorms in the late afternoon for most areas, but the reverse for Pontian, Tanjung Piai and Batu Pahat. Clear weather is expected all day in Pagoh, Bakri and Ledang.

Putrajaya and Labuan are forecast with clear skies in the morning and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

For Sabah’s 25 constituencies and Sarawak’s 31 constituencies, clear weather is expected in the morning, with rain or thunderstorms in the late afternoon.