PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he would wait and see if PAS leaders would support him if there was a vote of no confidence against him.

“I’ll wait. If there is indeed a vote of no confidence (against me), I want to see if PAS will support me or not,” he said, after visiting the Defence Ministry in Jalan Padang Tembak, today.

Talks of a no-confidence vote first surfaced after PAS pledged its support for Mahathir should members of Pakatan Harapan (PH) “betrayed” the prime minister, with PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan claiming to have delivered a letter of commitment to the PH chairman.

Several PH top leaders, including PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, have since come out and debunked those rumours.