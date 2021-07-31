Walk-in vaccination in Klang Valley to begin on Aug 2

KUALA LUMPUR: Walk-in vaccination will be launched at selected vaccination centres in the Klang Valley on Monday (Aug 2), said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy, who is Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, said the walk-in vaccination would kick off after the Operation Surge Capacity vaccination programme in the Klang Valley ends tomorrow.

“The walk-in vaccination operation will be opened according to category on Aug 2, starting with those aged above 40 and the group with comorbidities.

“On Aug 5, we will open it to all aged above 18,” he told the media after inspecting a vaccination programme for Chinese nationals here today.

Khairy said the details of vaccination by walk-in method will be announced by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) soon.

To prevent the dissemination of fake news, Khairy has reminded the public that not all PPVs would accept walk-ins.

“CITF will announce the list of PPVs in a couple of hours later, PPVs which are open (for walk-in vaccination). Do not assume that all PPVs (in Klang Valley) are open for walk-in,” he said.

Khairy said WhatsApp messages claiming that some PPVs were dispensing certain types of vaccines are not true.

The administering of vaccines through the walk-in process would be on a ‘first-come first-served’ basis depending on the capacity of the PPV concerned, he added.

“So, we will inform the people regarding the capacity for the walk-in vaccination on any given day,” he said.

Khairy said those who turned up but could not get vaccinated would be given priority to get their jabs the next day.

The walk-in vaccination in the Klang Valley is only for those who have yet to get their appointments, have cancelled their appointments or have yet to register for vaccination.

“We are confident that by tomorrow 99 percent of the adults registered (for vaccination) in the Klang Valley would have obtained their appointments.

“It’s not to say that in August there will be no vaccination at all in the Klang Valley. There will be of course second dose vaccination but there will be first dose as well. There will be people we missed out,” he said. — Bernama