PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) yesterday expressed her relief after all Malaysians and their families evacuated from Wuhan, China under the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief mission on Feb 4 following Covid-19 outbreak in the republic, had been discharged from the monitoring centre.

“This is good news to me,” she told reporters here.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad told a daily media briefing on Covid-19 yesterday (Tuesday) that all 107 individuals who were evacuated from Wuhan, China on Feb 4, have been allowed to leave the Higher Education Leadership Academy after they completed their 14-day quarantine process at the centre yesterday.

To date, the cumulative number of positive Covid-19 cases is at 22 with only 11 patients still undergoing treatments at hospitals.

Meanwhile, asked whether the government would bring home two Malaysians who were tested positive for Covid-19 aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship which was currently put under quarantine at Yokohama Port in Japan, Dr Wan Azizah said they would be treated in Japan.

Health director Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said two Malaysians on board the ship had tested positive for Covid-19 while another two still waiting for the test results.

Both who were found positive for the virus are currently being treated in Japan, he said in a posting on his official Facebook page. — Bernama