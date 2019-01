SHAH ALAM: PKR leaders in the government have been warned not to be arrogant.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the former president of the party, urged the party’s leaders be closely in touch with the rakyat (people) to hear out their grievances because they (people) wanted to see positive changes in the administration.

“Yes, now we are part of the government and in power in several states. But don’t let this get to our heads.

“Pay heed to what the people want ... don’t repeat the mistakes of the previous government where their arrogance led to their downfall,” she said at dinner to celebrate the election of her husband Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as PKR’s new president, here last night.

Besides Anwar, other PKR leaders present included party vice president Dr Xavier Jayakumar and Selangor Besar Amirudin Shari.

Wan Azizah also reminded PKR leaders who held senior posts in the government to always remember that with “great power comes great responsibility”.

She said they had another four years to prove to the people that the were worthy of their choice (of putting them in power) and that failure to perform would result in them being “given the boot”.

As for PKR, she reminded all its leaders and members to stay true to its struggle which is to pursue the reform agenda.

Meanwhile, Anwar, in his speech, said he would have “zero tolerance” for indiscipline in the party.

He said the party had gone though a lot to get where it is now and thus the need for it to be strengthened further in pursuit of its struggle.

“I want to remind that there must be discipline in the party, if it is just teasing in meetings it is fine, but if you are up to no good, better stop,” he said.

The Port Dickson MP also said that he supported electoral reform movement Bersih 2.0’s call for amendments to the election laws to bar a politician from using government machinery to campaign after a seat is declared vacant.

“I agree with this. Now, there is a directive that ministers cannot campaign (using government machinery). It is like in Port Dickson. He can go there but cannot use government machinery. We did that, so it must be adhered to,” added Anwar. — Bernama