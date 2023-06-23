Wang Kelian human trafficking case: Thai national to be extradited after serving jail terms in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thailand will extradite its nationals who are wanted in connection with the discovery of human trafficking camps and graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis, in 2015 to Malaysia once they have completed serving their jail terms here.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said Malaysia applied for the extradition of 10 Thai nationals in 2017.

He said four Thai individuals who are wanted have been extradited to Malaysia on Thursday and faced charges in the Kangar Session Court today.

They were charged in the Kangar Sessions Court under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“However, some of the suspects have passed away while serving their jail terms. There are one or two more who will complete their jail terms and be extradited to Malaysia,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Surachate said the successful extradition of the four Thai nationals was the result of close cooperation between Malaysia and Thailand.

“The close cooperation also showed that Thailand and Malaysia are committed to combating human trafficking and transnational crimes,“ he said.

In May 2015, Malaysia was shocked by the discovery of camps and graves involving illegal immigrants in Wang Kelian on the Malaysia-Thailand border, and the incident drew various reactions from the local and international communities.-Bernama