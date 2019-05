KUALA LUMPUR: More than 800 traders and hawkers at Uptown Danau Kota here will have to be relocated to overcome traffic congestion and parking problems there, said Wangsa Maju Member of Parliament Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew.

She claimed that about 60% of the traders and hawkers did not have a licence and believed the relocation would provide an opportunity for them to be licensed.

“It will also avoid the presence of a third party and Ali Baba activity among traders by leasing the site to others at a higher rate as the place will be monitored by Kuala Lumpur City Hall,“ she told Bernama today.

She said the presence of too many traders and hawkers in the area had made the place congested.

“There are also food traders operating near two petrol stations cooking the food there and this poses a danger,“ she added.

Prior to this, an announcement was made for traders and hawkers at Uptown Danau Kota to be relocated to a permanent site at Jalan Genting Klang, but the traders objected to it.

Meanwhile, a resident at Danau Kota Suites Apartment, Adrian Phung, 28, said traffic congestion in the area was becoming worse with the Ramadan bazaar operating next to the Uptown Danau Kota Bazaar.

“It is better for the traders to be relocated to a spacious area to avoid congestion and overcome parking problems in the area.

“The traders and hawkers operate their business from 9pm and they occupy the parking area, depriving the residents of the place to park their vehicles,“ he added. — Bernama