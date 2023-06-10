Warehouses in Selangor have adequate local and imported white rice stocks

PUTRAJAYA: All the rice wholesale premises in Selangor inspected under Local White Rice Integrated Operations (OP BPT) were found to have adequate stocks of local and imported white rice.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) said that all the inspected premises still have valid licences and the rice stocks do not exceed the licenced maximum quantity.

The operation was led by KPKM deputy minister Chan Foong Hin, in cross-agency enforcement cooperation with the Padi and Rice Board, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), who took rice samples and counted the rice stock in warehouses.

“All samples taken complied with the established enforcement procedures and will be submitted to the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) for analysis to determine the substitution of rice bags or mixing of local white rice and imported white rice,“ the ministry said in its statement today.

The ministry said it will not compromise with those who change rice bags or mix local white rice with imported white rice or hide rice stocks and will continue inter-ministerial and inter-agency enforcement activities under the integrated operation. - Bernama